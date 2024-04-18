Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $669.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $818.00 to $669.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $862.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock opened at $734.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

