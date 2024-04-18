Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skillsoft Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($16.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.90) EPS.

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Skillsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skillsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

