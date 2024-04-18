EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 2%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 27,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 944,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $128,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,169 shares of company stock worth $1,437,509 over the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.