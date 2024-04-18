First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

