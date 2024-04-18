First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.