Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.