Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Joseph Baroldi Sells 4,006 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

