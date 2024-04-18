iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 106,767 shares.The stock last traded at $43.67 and had previously closed at $43.86.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

