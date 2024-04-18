J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $234.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

