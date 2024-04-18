J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $210.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.39.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

