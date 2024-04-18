Jonathan Faddis Sells 3,598 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

