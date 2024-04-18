Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 320,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 810% from the previous session’s volume of 35,243 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

