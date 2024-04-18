Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 207,227 shares of company stock worth $2,808,574 and have sold 75,978 shares worth $1,070,918. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

