Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,290,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,858,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

