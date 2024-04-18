Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 8,360 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1,105.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

