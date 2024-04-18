Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $297.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.60.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.45. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 35.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

