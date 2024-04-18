Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

