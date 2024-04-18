Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 20,142 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.95% of Celestica worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:CLS opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

