MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.29. Approximately 43,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 496,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.