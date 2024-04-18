Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $228.43 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

