Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,189 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,340,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,091,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MKC opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

