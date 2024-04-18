MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.