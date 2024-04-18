New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

