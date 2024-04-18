NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,855 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.