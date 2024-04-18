NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $382,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $4,457,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 84.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 185,226 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

