NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 37,445 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

