Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $170.63.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

