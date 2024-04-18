Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

