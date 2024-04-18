Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 112,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 854,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

