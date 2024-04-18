Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

