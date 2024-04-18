PCB Bancorp (PCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.63.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,445,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,592.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 136,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

