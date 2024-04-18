Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,385 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

