Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

