Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NYSE:CF opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

