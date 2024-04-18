Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Russel Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.29.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.59. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$32.53 and a 52 week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

