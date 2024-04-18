Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

LIN stock opened at $446.79 on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.70 and a 200-day moving average of $417.56.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

