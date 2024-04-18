Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,995 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

