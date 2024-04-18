SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 3.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.55. 1,240,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,399,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 231.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

