Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

