Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 56,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 901,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

