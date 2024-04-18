SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SJW Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SJW Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

