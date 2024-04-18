Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

