Strs Ohio Acquires 5,400 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.