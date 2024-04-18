Strs Ohio Acquires 7,100 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ICF International were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ICF International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

