Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

