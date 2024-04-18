Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

