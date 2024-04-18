Strs Ohio Has $6.57 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.