Strs Ohio Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.04. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

