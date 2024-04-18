Strs Ohio Purchases 79,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1,841.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of UMB Financial worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

