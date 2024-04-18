Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 223.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.29.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

